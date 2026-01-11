9 Causes Of Engine Vibrations (And What To Do About It)

Engines vibrate. Honestly, considering the unending series of high-frequency explosions happening under your car's hood, it's kind of shocking that they don't vibrate more than they do.

Still, a tremendous amount of engineering goes into minimizing the phenomenon, but even a car working perfectly as intended is going to have a little bit of it, with about half of business-as-usual vibration coming from the inherent imbalance between spinny engine components and back-and-forthy ones. Managing the motion of pistons, connecting rods, the flywheel, and other bits makes up most of the rest of the equation. Those subtle "everything is fine" vibrations are actually so much a part of the driving experience for some, that we've even shared how Hyundai sets up EVs to vibrate so they feel more like gas cars. Humans are weird.

Then what's left, once you've learned to accept the mechanical realities of your motor vibrating at least a little bit? Problems, of course. Big ones, little ones. Minor ones that are actually symptoms of more serious ones. You name it. Figuring out what's going on is largely a game of pattern recognition. A shake that appears only at idle is going to likely point to a different issue than one that manifests only at high RPMs. One that pops up when your AC clicks on is going to be a different thing than one that only shows up when your wheel is cranked all the way to starboard. So let's talk about it.