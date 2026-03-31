Average Regular Gas Price Hits $4 Nationwide

It's happening! We've been watching gas prices in The Fuel Up every day, expecting every morning to wake up to average prices above the four-dollar mark. Today, finally, we crossed the threshold. Crude oil is up over $102/barrel, as I write this, and it's finally dragged prices above $4. According to AAA, the average price for regular in the U.S. is now $4.018, while mid-grade will run you $4.541 and premium will come in at $4.904.

One month ago, those numbers stood at $2.982, $3.489, and $3.857 respectively. That's over a dollar jump on each one in one month, and regular managed to change that frontmost number twice — that'll have an outsized effect on consumer perception. Will Trump's repeated declarations that the war is over, or almost over, or actually Joe Biden's fault, have any effect here?