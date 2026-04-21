Spirit Airlines Seeking Bailout In Desperate Bid To Avoid Collapse

Spirit Airlines wasn't the kind of institution that "too big to fail" was coined to describe. However, the beleaguered low-cost airline is considering offering an equity stake to the federal government in exchange for a cash injection to avoid potential liquidation. Executives from Spirit and other low-cost carriers are set to meet with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy next week to discuss the state of their business amid the spike in jet fuel prices.

Spirit was in trouble long before tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz became a target in the latest forever war. The canary-yellow airline filed for bankruptcy twice last year. Restructuring will leave Spirit with $2 billion in debt and just 80 planes in its fleet. According to Bloomberg, Spirit's competitors are likely to push back against any government aid because they are also struggling with high fuel prices. Why should Spirit be the only carrier to get government assistance? The Association of Value Airlines, a low-cost carrier trade group including Spirit, sent a letter last week to Congress proposing several temporary relief measures. Most notably, the association proposed a temporary suspension of the 7.5% federal excise tax on airline tickets.