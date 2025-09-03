Here's Why Spirit Has Declared Bankruptcy Twice In One Year

It might be more useful to think of Spirit's return to bankruptcy as more of a continuation than a reset: the Chapter 11 that concluded in March has been sort of resumed, but this time with a more serious focus on Spirit's problems. For all the negatives, this is actually what the bankruptcy process is for; if companies aren't able to take on debt to grow, then innovation would grind to a halt.

And for all the complaints about its service over the years, Spirit did offer a central innovation. The pitch was that if the experience of flying basically sucked across the board, then why should passengers be paying big-carrier fares? The company essentially repriced the ordeal of sitting in a crummy little seat for several hours, and plenty of customers were happy to go along for the unpleasant ride. That approach wasn't going to put the major players out of business, however. And their adaptations presented Spirit with effectively one option for continuing to compete: cut fares even more to retain customers. That game grinds down revenue and ultimately makes it impossible to operate at the scale required to keep up. Spirit might not survive, but we should thank the lurid yellow airline for introducing yet another merciless market efficiency to the capitalist skies.