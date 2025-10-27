JetBlue Could Get Another Chance To Acquire Spirit Airlines

Bankruptcy is a funny thing; it can actually resurrect previously failed business plans, and that's exactly what might happen with Spirit Airlines second Chapter 11 in a year. Last year, the federal government clonked a merger between Spirit and JetBlue that would have rescued the canary-colored no-frills carrier. But that option is now reportedly back on the table.

From The Points Guy:

A merger or sale of Spirit's assets has widely been discussed as potentially the best outcome for the airline.... The carrier has struggled to grow revenues faster than costs since the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving a trail of red ink in its wake.... Spirit has made several failed attempts since 2022 to merge with Frontier and JetBlue.

We've already discussed the challenges to Spirit's oft-maligned but innovative approach to flying passengers around at dirt-cheap prices. We've also pointed out that Spirit's competition has not hesitated to troll the low-cost airline after it entered a second restructuring. And now we probably should not be surprised that previous suitors have re-entered the conversation.