F1 To Cancel April's Races Amid U.S.-Israeli War With Iran

As military aircraft, missiles and armed drones soar toward targets across the Middle East, Formula 1 has no choice but to cancel its upcoming races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Sky Sports, F1's official broadcaster in the United Kingdom, reported on Friday that the championship will announce its decision before the end of this weekend. The cancellations mean that there will be no F1 race in April. After the Japanese Grand Prix on March 29, the next scheduled round will be the Miami Grand Prix on May 3.

Whether or not the F1 circus comes to town should be the least of anyone's concern. The aerial bombardment has displaced millions of civilians within Iran and killed thousands of people. Despite the ongoing conflict, Saudi Arabia was still preparing to host its F1 round in Jeddah, which sits on the Red Sea coast. While F1 delayed making a decision as the situation developed, the Suzuka race served as an immovable logistics deadline. From Japan, championship organizers have to decide whether to ship their freight to Jeddah or elsewhere.