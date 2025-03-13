Formula 1 Hasn't Had This Many Rookie Drivers In 15 Years

Here's what you need to know about each rookie driver heading into the 2025 season.

Liam Lawson is barely a rookie at this point, as he stood in for Daniel Ricciardo for five races in 2023 while the Aussie had a broken hand, and served as the mid-season replacement for Ricciardo at Racing Bulls in 2024. He's got 11 F1 starts under his belt, and has scored six points. Beyond that he damn near won the 2023 Japanese Super Formula championship. There's definitely something in this kid, but we'll see if he has the stuff to be Max Verstappen's second in the Red Bull team. I have my reservations.

Oliver Bearman has also started a handful of Grands Prix, subbing for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari when the Spanish driver had his appendix removed. He impressed in the Ferrari seat, and got a couple extra starts with Haas, standing in for Kevin Magnussen who received a race ban for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and again when Magnussen was ill for Sao Paulo. He has now replaced Magnussen full time at Haas for 2025, teamed with Esteban Ocon.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli is perhaps the most questionable of the rookies on the 2025 F1 roster, as he joins Mercedes to replace seven-time champion Sir Lewis Hamilton. Antonelli won a few regional championships across 2022 and 2023, and finished 6th in Formula 2 for Prema last season. I'm not sure he's ready to be pushed into an F1 seat, but the team seem confident he can fight for regular points. Maybe he'll be a phenom, and come into his own. Time will tell for the 18-year-old.

Isack Hadjar has been a Red Bull Junior driver since 2022 and will partner Yuki Tsunoda at Racing Bulls for the 2025 season. He hasn't won any championships, but finished second in Formula 2 for Campos Racing in 2024, beating the heck out of Antonelli. This seems like a much more logical next move for Hadjar, and I hope he has what it takes to stick around.