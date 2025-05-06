Lewis Hamilton Raced On Sunday, Co-Chaired The Met Gala On Monday

This year's theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," an ode to Black dandyism. Hamilton's look for the event was a fantastic ivory suit designed by Grace Wales Bonner, which took months to develop along with Hamilton and his stylist Eric McNeal. They were inspired by the Harlem Renaissance, specifically singer Cab Calloway, and the outfit has all sorts of symbolic details like cowrie shells and baobab flowers that are a nod to Hamilton's heritage.

In an interview for Vogue on the blue carpet, Hamilton said co-chairing this year's Met Gala was an extension of the 2021 event, when he bought a table (which run around $300,000) and invited young Black designers to attend. After that, he had conversations with Wintour about how the Met could grow and evolve, and when she told him the theme for this year's event and asked him to be a co-chair he was "so, so excited [and] incredibly honored."

"When I was younger I really felt like I had to conform, particularly in the world that I compete in — my father and I are the only people of color there, so there was this real pressure to conform," Hamilton said. "As I got older I realized that I found my sense of self, I got confident from wearing fashion and how you can express yourself through what you're wearing. Fashion's really helped me become the person I am today."