We Need A High-Budget Tuk-Tuk Racing Series Stat

MotoGP kicked off its 2026 season this past weekend, with its first Grand Prix round at Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand. Thailand's also known for its tuk-tuks, so the folks at Dorna-I-mean-Liberty-Media-I-mean-MSEG decided to let each team get some of the preseason jitters out with something fun: A one-lap team-based tuk-tuk grand prix, complete with a driver swap halfway through the lap.

The result? Just an all-around fantastic time. The warm-up lap is the real star of the show here, with the Pramac Yamaha team absolutely refusing to keep all three wheels of their tuk-tuk on the ground if they can help it. Unsurprising from a team with showmen like Jack Miller and fresh-from-World-Superbike rider Toprak Razgatlioglu, but a joy to watch all the same. The single lap race, too, is a riot — even if it saw another late-last-lap one-position penalty like the much-maligned call against Marc Marquez in Saturday's sprint race.