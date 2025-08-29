Now's Your Chance To Own A Genuine MotoGP Ducati

The weather is starting to cool here in New York, which can only mean one thing: End-of-season motorcycle deals are about to start rolling in any minute. Powersports dealers want to make room on the showroom floor for snowmobiles, so they'll be digging through their warehouses and putting everything that didn't sell in the spring or summer out on sale. Like this 2019 Ducati Desmosedici GP19, for instance, which you could get for just $675,000 at an upcoming auction — how can you say no to a price like that?

This is, of course, not just any Ducati. The Desmosedici is the brand's MotoGP bike, and the GP19 was the top bike for the 2019 season. This particular GP19 placed second out of the entire grid at the season's end — it was the GP19 of Andrea Dovizioso, who could only be beat by Marc Marquez on the RC213V that season. This is a genuine number-one race bike from that season, meaning Dovizioso certainly rode it in pitched battle against names like Maverick Vinales, Fabio Quartararo, and Joan Mir.