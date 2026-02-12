Here's Your First Onboard Look At The New Generation Of Formula 1 Cars

On Norris' best lap he didn't even manage three fast sectors, running slower than his personal best in sector one, so there's definitely some more time left on the table in the McLaren than what's on display in this lap.

First up, there is still a bit of the bouncing at speed on the main straight that was a signature of the outgoing regulations. With the FIA all but abolishing ground effect downforce, the cars should be running a little higher and less porpoising will occur. That's borne out in the fact that we don't hear the McLaren bottoming out while at speed.

Because of the way Formula 1 cars make power in 2026, split about 50/50 between the gasoline engine and the electric hybrid unit, the cars seem to be running out of steam partway down many of the longer straights at the Bahrain track. This is another thing for drivers to manage, and an aerodynamic slipstream plus a well-timed energy deployment could be quite effective for overtaking maneuvers.

Nearly unanimously, the drivers seem to agree that this set of regulations leads to a looser driving experience and many of them have indicated they find the driving more fun. With a bit more sliding around on track and less reliance on aerodynamic downforce, the drivers will actually be forced to drive again, instead of piloting. This sport will always demand inch-perfect inputs, but it seems the driver is more plugged in than recent seasons.

Don't forget that Carlos Sainz set the fastest lap of pre-season testing in 2025, so take all of this as lightly as you want. We'll have to wait and see what happens in Australia next month, but for now, I'm intrigued.