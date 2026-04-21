The Subaru X-100 Was The Plane-Shaped Car Designed To Cross The U.S. On A Single Tank Of Gas

Tremulis had been saving an old airplane wing tank to use as the basis for an efficient car body, and the X-100 was the perfect opportunity. That also led to its heavily airplane-inspired design, including a tail that served no functional purpose and wings extending to the two rear wheels. It bears a passing resemblance to Tremulis' Gyro-X, a narrow two-wheeled car balanced by gyroscopes. It was a neat concept but didn't really work in practice, leading to the X-100's three-wheel design. The only part of the car not made by Subaru was a single 1955 Ford Thunderbird tail light. It not only resembled a jet engine exhaust, as it did on the Thunderbird, but also linked back to Termulis' work on the Thunderbird Mexico concept.

A pretty design is all well and good, but to achieve its goal, the X-100 needed great engineering as well. That task fell to Ron Jones. He describes his part of the project on his website:

Subaru offered the prospect of a suitable powerplant – a 500cc engine/powertrain package used on FHI's Kei class car in Japan, the Rex. A rear drive unit completely mounted on a subframe with the suspension, it was perfect. Alex had the concept and a outline drawing of the car but they needed someone who could design and build a real car. Walt [Biggers, director of Subaru's Technical Center] asked me (well maybe I asked him) to design the "running gear" for the car. Light weight was important, so I developed a chassis that was light, simple and strong. Because of the limited space in the front, I had to design a unique suspension and steering system to fit. I decided to use the Subaru subframe without modification, so special spun aluminum wheels were made to obtain the required track width. I brought John McCollister, and experienced fabricator, into the team and we built the rolling chassis of the car in my shop.

The resulting chassis weighed only 70 pounds, which would go a long way toward hitting the 100 MPG target. Jones' complete description of the X-100 project is worth a read if you've interested in all the details, complete with photos of the build in progress.