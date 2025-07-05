The One And Only Thing Wrong With This 2014 Nissan Juke Nismo RS Is Its CVT, And I Will Fight You Behind The Waffle House If You Disagree

Everyone claims cars are too boring these days, and they're right. The vast majority of cars are quiet, safe, comfortable, efficient and reliable, but they're also too normal. In the pursuit of actually selling cars, automakers decided it was better to give Americans vehicles they would actually buy instead of keeping things interesting, and that's a shame. We used to be a country. A real country. The good news is, you can fight back against the monotony by buying one of the most unique crossovers ever built — this 2014 Nissan Juke Nismo RS.

The regular Juke was already a weird little car, but Nissan didn't want to settle for merely being weird, so it brought in the Nismo team to make it sportier. And then Nissan had Nismo make an even sportier RS version. Does it make insane numbers and hold a Nurburgring record? Of course not. It didn't need that. Instead, it made 211 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque from a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and used a torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system to get that power to the ground. Oh, and you can't forget the Recaro sport seats.

Is it a perfect car? Sadly, it is not. While Nissan did offer the Juke Nismo RS with a manual transmission, this example has the continuously variable transmission, which certainly is not ideal. That's it, though. That's the only problem with this car, and if you disagree, you better be ready to throw down in the parking lot of America's finest 24-hour diner chain, because you're wrong, and nothing says 4th of July weekend quite like fighting over something that ultimately doesn't matter.