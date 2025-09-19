Rolls-Royce Cullinan Cosmos Has The Milky Way Freehand Painted Onto The Headliner For A 4-Year-Old Who Loves Space

Of course, the main event is the Milky Way–inspired roof. While Rolls-Royce has made many extravagant headliner designs over the past few years, this is the first time a Starlight Headliner has been fully hand-painted, and it looks unbelievable. Rolls-Royce released a video narrated by the artist (who strangely isn't named) that gives us a great behind-the-scenes look at the process of creating the headliner, which makes the whole thing even more special. "I'm given as much freedom as I need to give it an artistic touch and make it a one-of-a-kind piece," she says, "looking at the Milky Way every day I'm reminded how small we are and how beautiful the world around us can be."

Acrylic paint dries even faster on leather than it does on canvas, making this trickier than a regular-degular painting, and the artist says the irregular surface and curved sections were a real challenge that pushed her to explore new techniques. First the whole headliner was painted black, so it's not just black leather as a base but actual paint. Then the artist sketched the design with a white china marker to get the layout and proportions right, before starting to use the acrylic paint. Acrylic blends well with water, which was helpful to get a natural flow of color and really achieve the milky look that the galaxy was named for. Over 20 successive applications of acrylic paint was used, with many different brushes to achieve depth and dimension. To get the mist effect, a makeup brush was used so the lightest layer of pigment would dry on contact, while the painted stars were created with fine brushes and a speckling technique.

But don't worry, the headliner still has the actually illuminated "stars" that give it the Starlight name. The perforations for the fiber-optic stars were made after the painting had been completed and sealed, and each one was individually positioned and punched by hand in a way that follows the galaxy design. Sadly, Rolls hasn't said how many illuminated stars are featured in the headliner, but in some cases it's close to 2,000.

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce