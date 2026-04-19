What Might Cause A Diesel Engine To Lose Power (And Possible Fixes)

The majority of diesel engines are turbocharged, especially more modern diesel engines produced in the 21st century. Some older units, such as Volkswagen's SDI engines, are naturally aspirated. But these are generally horrendously slow, and such engines are now very uncommon to come across. Turbochargers act to essentially multiply your engine's horsepower by cramming more air through the system. Naturally, then, you can expect a loss of power known as boost leak when these begin to fail. There are numerous ways in which the effectiveness of a turbo can be weakened, but oil contamination and starvation are common headline acts.

If the wrong amount or incorrect grade of oil is used, this can dramatically shorten the turbocharger's lifespan. The same is true if said oil is contaminated, too — whether that contamination be moisture, excessive carbon from within the engine, or anything else. Some of the main symptoms of an unhealthy turbocharger include excessive whistling or siren-like noises, plumes of smoke under acceleration, or an illuminated check-engine light (possibly accompanied by the vehicle being in limp mode).

If the turbocharger's internals are failing, then a replacement or refurbishment is probably necessary. New turbos can cost anywhere between a few hundred and a few thousand dollars. (If the issue is just a split hose, though, then getting it fixed could come in at just under $100.) If the check-engine light is illuminated, then an OBD-II diagnostic machine to read the related trouble code will help pinpoint the exact issue. For example, code P0299 represents an underboosting issue, which suggests a leak somewhere in the system.