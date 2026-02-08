2 Signs High-Mileage Diesel Owners Should Get On This Overlooked Maintenance Task

Diesel-powered vehicles are usually quite specialized. There was a time when the fuel was really getting pushed, and although many automakers trialed it as a mainstream fuel, the industry — in the U.S., at least — soon decided that diesel was really best-reserved for full-size trucks. While they're little agricultural in their sound and in how they perform, diesel engines are incredibly durable and offer great amounts of torque, making them perfect for hauling and towing. As such, diesel-powered trucks often get used hard, piling the miles on as dependable workhorses.

Keeping on top of routine servicing is necessary to ensure your engine continues to operate as smoothly as it should be. But there is one job which you won't see laid out in the truck's service plan: Cleaning the intake manifold. As the miles get piled on, carbon and soot build-up will restrict the manifold's airflow, which could harm both your truck and its performance.

This airflow restriction happens primarily due to the Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) valve, which is a standard emissions-reducing advice fitted to modern trucks. The EGR valve takes a portion of the exhaust gases and reintroduces them into the combustion chamber via the intake manifold. This reduces harmful emissions and can even improve fuel economy, but it also invites that thick layer of carbon into the intake. You don't need to pry off your intake manifold at each service to see how it's handling itself. Instead, try looking out for reduced performance or fuel economy, which are signs that it needs to be cleaned.