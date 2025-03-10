Is Using Fuel Injector Cleaner Worth It?

If you spend any amount of time at an auto parts store, you've surely seen the wall of chemicals, additives, unguents, and potions claiming to cure all your car's ills. You know what I'm talking about, right? At best, these various automotive tinctures are temporary cures that allow you to limp your car to the nearest mechanic for a real repair — or to sell it quickly if you don't have any morals. At worst, they're snake oil — a way to separate automotive-illiterate rubes from their money ten bucks at a time.

Most of this stuff works on the placebo theory and is aggressively marketed by companies like Bar's Leaks, Lucas Oil, and K-Seal. We all know that now in 2025, Google is mostly worthless and clogged with AI slop unless you're real careful and specific with your search queries. I just think it's interesting when you search for, say, "Does radiator stop leak work", all your top results are studies done and published by either the companies selling the stuff, blog entries by Auto Zone, or 4,000-page arguments on some forum. Of course, the first two all say the same thing, "Oh, yeah, this stuff is great. Totally works. Buy a crate of it." Sounds legit.

Now, look. I hear you. "But, Jason, what about a fuel injector cleaner?" Ah, okay, what about it? Is fuel injector cleaner snake oil? Does it actually work? Well, let's talk about it.