These 4 Warning Signs Mean Your Turbo Is About To Fail

The turbocharger (or turbo) is essentially an air pump that feeds more compressed air to a gasoline or diesel engine, hence the reason why turbo engines are often referred to as "forced-induction" motors. More air means the engine can ingest more fuel, and feeding an engine with a significant volume of compressed air enables it to pump out more power and torque. Moreover, turbocharging smaller engines has enabled carmakers to produce cars that deliver exhilarating thrust with good fuel economy, all while minimizing turbo lag.

Turbochargers are mostly composed of two main parts: the turbine and the compressor. The former has a turbine wheel that spins using the kinetic energy of the rushing exhaust gases. Meanwhile, the compressor attaches to the turbine wheel via a forged steel shaft. As the turbine wheel spins, it also turns the compressor, which sucks and compresses the air. In turn, the compressed air feeds into the intercooler (or charge air cooler) before entering the intake manifold, where the air-fuel mixture combusts to produce power.

It all sounds good, but the turbo is a serviceable part and requires periodic care, maintenance, and diagnosis to deliver reliable boost pressures. Turbochargers are fairly durable and can last up to 150,000 miles or more, but neglect and lack of timely servicing can shorten their lifespan. Most of the time, turbochargers won't die instantly or suddenly, and they will exhibit noticeable warning signs before giving up the ghost entirely.