Using An OBD-II Scanner: What It Can And Can't Tell You

The world of car diagnostics has changed a lot over the last 50 years. Back in the '70s and earlier, a mechanic's most valuable diagnostic tools were usually their eyes and ears. You could figure out various issues with a few simple tools and a little bit of know-how, but if you didn't know what you were doing, it was best to leave it up to the professionals.

However, fast forward to the modern day, and pretty much anyone can have a go at diagnosing issues on their car, without running the risk of making everything a whole lot worse. This is where the OBD-II scanner comes into play. An OBD-II scanner is an advanced diagnostic tool that can make you a wrenching superhero. In short, it's a handy device that simply plugs into your vehicle's onboard diagnostics (OBD) port, reads any codes that are currently stored, and throws them back at you. You can then inform your mechanic of the codes and ask them about the next steps, or you can research the codes yourself and plan from there.

Diagnosing is very different from actually fixing, mind you. Just reading the codes won't repair the issue, but it won't make things any worse, either. Doing so enables you to have a clearer idea of why that pesky warning light is on your dash, but there are limitations to what an OBD-II scanner can do and tell you. Here are some more ins and outs of these very useful but often misunderstood devices.