High Gas Prices Could Kill The SUV Craze, What Should Come Next?

I'm not sure if you've noticed yet, but gasoline is getting pretty pricey. The average fuel economy of cars on American roads has steadily risen across the last few decades, with 2024 posting a new record high of 27.2 miles per gallon, and California posting the best numbers in the nation at 33.5 miles per gallon. But as the price of fuel doubles or triples while war in the middle east senselessly rages on, perhaps this is a time for Americans to look inward, to their own garages, and determine how they'll make changes in their buying preferences to help maintain their pocketbooks in times of unprecedented international economic struggle.

If it weren't for the XJ-generation Jeep Cherokee's introduction in 1983, maybe we wouldn't be in this mess at all. AMC wasn't the first automaker to use a loophole to avoid emissions or fuel economy regulations, but it certainly wouldn't be the last, and automaker lobbyists have been pushing that hole open wider with every passing year. SUVs now account for over 60% of new vehicle registrations in the US market.

Young punks don't like driving the same vehicles that their parents drove. This was evident when drivers embraced the minivan as the anti-station wagon in the 1980s and 90s, and again when SUVs rose to prominence in the 2000s in an effort to get away from the uncoolness of minivans. So what's coming next?

Let's say you have the ability to select what the next trend in consumer car buying culture might be. You're car god for a day or something. What is your pick for the next trend to follow SUVs? Drop your suggestion in the comments below, and later this week we'll pick a few of our favorites to showcase.