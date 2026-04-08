Great News, The Strait Of Hormuz Is Now Open To Anyone Willing To Pay A Multi-Million-Dollar Toll To The Iranian Government

A temporary ceasefire is always going to be better than all-out war, but by its very nature, it's not permanent. All sides still need to finalize the agreement before we can move forward, and it's already looking like that may not happen. Trump told ABC News's Jonathan Karl, "We're thinking of doing [the tolls to pass through the Strait of Hormuz] as a joint venture" between Iran, Oman, and the U.S., and that doesn't sound like something Iran would accept.

Also, while the deal Trump agreed to said Iran would share control of the strait with Oman, apparently, Trump didn't check with Oman before agreeing. Because according to Oman, freedom of the seas is still important, and it doesn't want anything to do with Iran's tollbooth. So that might complicate the negotiations a bit. As far as Oman's Transport Minister Saeed bin Hamoud bin Saeed Al Maawali is concerned, "No tolls can be imposed for crossing Hormuz."

Other countries, especially those in the Middle East, would also likely not take kindly to a newly wealthy and powerful Iran maintaining control of the strait in violation of international law, setting the stage for yet another conflict. Before we even get to the potential for disaster there, though, turns out, Trump also forgot to make sure Netanyahu was on board with everything before he agreed to Iran's terms. The ceasefire deal with Iran was supposed to cover all countries involved, but Israel claims it never agreed to that part and has continued attacking Lebanon.

NBC News also reports that Iran has responded to attacks on its oil sites with attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. So the ceasefire isn't looking like much of a ceasefire at the moment, Trump accepted Iran's terms before ensuring all allies were on board, the rest of the world is unlikely to accept Iran's control of the strait, this entire house of cards could come crashing down at any moment, and gas is still expensive. But at least Trump accomplished all of the objectives he laid out so clearly before the war.