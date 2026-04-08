Gas Prices Are Bad, But Diesel Prices Are Even Worse — And Much Closer To Breaking All-Time Record Highs

The extreme cold that affected much of the nation earlier in the winter meant that the American Northeast used more heating oil than usual, which is very similar to diesel fuel. This caused the shorter supply of diesel fuel, which has exacerbated the shortage.

As you likely know, almost all of the semi-trucks that deliver virtually every consumer good across our country run on diesel fuel. When diesel prices jump, trucking companies have to raise their rates to offset costs. And when trucking companies raise the rates, that price increase continues down the logistics chain. That, of course, ends up causing higher sticker prices for everything you buy.

How do your groceries get to the grocery store? Almost certainly via a diesel-powered truck. How does everything get to your local Walmart or Target? It probably got hauled there by a diesel-powered truck, but the need for diesel fuel goes even further.

Though container ships don't run on the diesel you can get at any old pump, their fuel is similar enough to diesel that its prices will increase, too. At least the price of imported goods hasn't recently gone up due to any sort of ridiculous tariffs or anything like that. Oh wait, they have. Most farm equipment relies on diesel fuel, too, so basically what I'm trying to say is, things are bad, and they're probably going to get worse. But look on the bright side! (Insert bright side here when one becomes apparent.)