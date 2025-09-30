Surely You Could Survive This 140-Horsepower Go-Kart

Your life is boring. I know it, and I think you do too. You go to work, do your job, come home, make dinner — surely there's more to life than that. There has to be something to inject emotion into your life, to give it meaning, to remind the animal of your body that it's a living thing meant for more than just commuting, spreadsheets, and Netflix. You need raw, uncut adrenaline, and I know just the source: This Kawasaki ZX-9R-powered go-kart built by a high schooler.

I myself built a go-kart out of plumbing pipe and a Harbor Freight motor back in high school, which qualifies me to tell you that this is both a better and worse idea than that scratch-build was. This kart is at least based around an off-the-shelf go-kart frame, intended for a shifter kart, but it's been lengthened with what the seller refers to as "ok" welds. It's got two disc brakes up front, which beats the single drum I used, but the seller calls them "breaks" when saying that they work. Remember that this seller built the kart that now holds 140 horsepower of '90s sportbike glory just behind the driver's seat.