Heck Yeah Brother: Home-Built Harley-Powered Go Kart Is Pure Rolling Thunder

It's difficult to say exactly how much power the new Harley-sourced engine is delivering to the tiny kart without knowing the exact year and spec of bike it came from, but a 1200cc Sportsters made between 57 and 70 horsepower, and delivered between 65 and 73 lb-ft of torque. Regardless of the exact engine used, this is significantly more power (and weight) than the kart was ever designed to handle. Pair that with a five-speed transmission and you've got a yard kart that can probably keep up with most high-powered sports cars on the drag strip. And with the big V-twin employing a simple dump pipe exhaust setup, it's probably louder, to boot.

On the first test ride of the new machine, it absolutely spit rocks out the back and churned mud every which way. It'll lay elevens in the dirt with barely any throttle application, thanks to all those bucket loads of torque. This is what American muscle is all about, brother. Shortly after getting onboard, John exclaimed "This is the coolest thing we've ever built!" Considering all of the ridiculous contraptions to come out of their shop, that's high praise.

This is one of those cheap and simple YouTube builds that I deeply enjoy. It's the kind of build that's inspiring me to get out and build something incredibly dumb with my friends this spring. And a kart like this, with knobby tires might just be a good way to get outside and enjoy touching grass. If you can stop scrolling through TikTok, flip over to Facebook Marketplace, find a wrecked Harley and a cheap go kart frame, and get welding, you'll find it tough to wipe the smile off your face. Just make sure you wear a helmet, because if anything goes wrong on this beast, it's going to hurt.