'S**t Happens!' F1 Driver Carlos Sainz Could Be Fined For Complaining About Prior Fine

It's been clear that drivers, team executives and fans hate the FIA's sudden crackdown on pronity during Formula 1 race weekends. Since the change last September, the sport's global governing body has only doubled down on its stance by stiffening penalties for repeat offenders to include points deductions and month-long suspensions. Williams driver Carlos Sainz could be the next to be slapped with a fine for foul language after an outburst during a press conference in Bahrain on Thursday. The Spaniard was complaining about a fine received for arriving late to the national anthem before last Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

The FIA's race stewards initially fined Sainz €60,000 ($67,400) for not being at his assigned place at the front of the grid at the scheduled time for the national anthem. The fine was reduced to €10,000 (($11,200) after he stated he was experiencing stomach issues and a doctor verified his story. After acknowledging that he could be fined again, the Williams driver expressed frustration over the ridiculous situation. According to Racer, Sainz said:

"But yeah, I don't know if I'm going to get another fine for saying this, but s**t happens! It's the way it is. It's the way it goes sometimes. It is €10,000. I mean, you guys know what €10,000 is here. And for five seconds, it's disappointing."