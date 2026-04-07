Tesla Reclaims Top Spot As World's Largest EV Maker While BYD Falters

Following an increase in delivery numbers during the first quarter for Tesla and a decrease during the same period for its main competitor, BYD, the Austin, Texas-based automaker reclaimed the top spot as the world's biggest electric vehicle manufacturer. I'm sure CEO Elon Musk and all Tesla shareholders are breathing a sigh of relief that the average consumer has the memory of a goldfish, and all of the nasty things he did over the past few years have flown out of the public's consciousness.

In any case, Musk's company delivered 358,023 EVs in the first three months of 2026 — a 6.5% increase over the same period last year. (Though, the number did miss Wall Street's expectations.) However, BYD, which took home the top spot in 2025, experienced quite the dip in Q1 — delivering just 310,389 pure EVs to customers. That works out to be a 25% year-over-year decrease. From InsideEVs:

The two companies have locked horns for the number one spot in global EV sales since 2023, when BYD first outnumbered Tesla in EV deliveries in the fourth quarter. The Chinese giant finished 2025 as the biggest EV manufacturer on the planet, but now its grip is slipping. Its cars are nowhere to be found on American roads, and the company has slowly been ramping up deliveries in Europe, where the EV market is growing stronger month after month. In its home market, though, things are not as rosy as they used to be. The Chinese government has slashed subsidies for new EV buyers, capping a sought-after bonus at 20,000 yuan (roughly $2,905) for new car purchases. Last year, the trade-in subsidy scheme offered 12% of a new car's price as an incentive, regardless of the car's MSRP. What's more, EV buyers now have to pay a 5% tax on their vehicles, whereas the previous rule exempted EVs. In other words, buyers get fewer incentives and have to pay more taxes. It's more of the same for Tesla. Stateside, the $7,500 federal tax credit for new EVs was canceled last year, forcing all automakers, not just Tesla, to rethink their strategies. What's more, the American company is charging forward with just two main cars in its portfolio, the Model 3 and Model Y, whereas BYD has a much more diversified lineup.

The one caveat with all of this is the fact that BYD sells more than just EVs with plug-in hybrid making up a massive chunk of the automaker's portfolio. When you include everything the company sells, it actually moved nearly double the number of cars compared to Tesla — with 695,772 sales when PHEVs are included. Even so, that's a 30% decrease from last year.

It'll be interesting to see how the rest of the year plays out, and if Musk, who has been laying sort of low for a while now, can continue to do that.