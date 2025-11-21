GM Is Telling Everybody Except Marriott To Get Out Of The Renaissance Center In Detroit

General Motors is relocating its corporate HQ from the Renaissance Center, overlooking the Detroit River waterfront, to a new building in a development called Hudson's Detroit. As part of that process, GM is now telling everybody else who set up shop in the RenCen (as it's casually known) to call the movers – with one exception, from Automotive News:

The automaker is moving to cozier office space downtown in January. And...GM has notified all tenants — retail, office, food and beverage — that the towers are being emptied, save for the Marriott hotel in the 73-story central cylinder.... "Tenants will miss the amazing views of the Detroit River, but I don't suspect anyone will miss the confusing lobby and maze of escalators and elevators that felt like an M.C. Escher painting," [said] Peter McGrath, managing director of the Birmingham, Mich., office of Savills brokerage house.

Actually, I don't know about that. I visited the RenCen many times and often stayed at the Marriott, and after initially being intimidated by the controversial but also unforgettable design, I warmed to it and looked forward to returning. McGrath's point about confusion is well taken, however. I personally recall having a tough time remembering how to get to the Starbucks.