The Pros And Cons Of The Chevy Corvette's Carbon Fiber Wheels

The benefits are clear, with both the Z06 and E-Ray feeling more composed on track and more agile on the road, but for all their strengths, carbon fiber wheels aren't perfect. Even though Carbon Revolution's wheels meet or surpass fatigue benchmarks, there are still concerns regarding durability. Myths stating that they can't handle extreme temperatures and can't be repaired are common and are inflamed even further by early aftermarket designs that have failed under stress. These are wheels made by third parties and are mostly "hybrids", with some components being made of carbon and others made with a metal alloy. They are also not tested to OEM standards, so the quality is a mixed bag. But when it comes to Carbon Revolution's wheels, these concerns seem generally unfounded. And if you know what to look for, there are lots of options for repairing carbon fiber wheels.

One pain point that is absolutely legitimate is cost, driven by the complex manufacturing required to make carbon wheels. Carbon Revolution expects prices to fall on its wheels once production expands and automation is integrated. Hyundai is trying a new approach to keep costs down, which might move the needle, but until that happens, enthusiasts are looking at anywhere from $10,000 to $12,000 for a set of carbon wheels, depending on finish. '

The tradeoff is simple. You get extraordinary performance for a premium price. For drivers who push their Corvette hard or want the sharpest version Chevrolet builds, the pros overwhelmingly outweigh the cons. For everyone else, the forged aluminum wheels remain a strong baseline.