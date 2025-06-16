Ferrari Wins Third Le Mans In A Row, But This One's Different

Easily the most important sports car race of the year took place over the weekend, and if you missed it you'll be kicking yourself because it was a screaming fast dogfight for the entirety of the 24 hours, and the winners made all kinds of history. Ferrari grabbed its 12th overall victory at Le Mans this weekend and third in a row with the 499P Hypercar, preventing Porsche from getting its 20th in the process. The number 83 AF Corse-entered 499P driven by Robert Kubica, Ye Yifei, and Philip Hanson survived two trips around the clock to win by a narrow margin over the #6 Penske Porsche, followed closely by the two other factory-entered Ferraris. The yellow AF Corse car is the first privateer-entered Le Mans winner since Champion Audi's 2005 victory, though both efforts were run at a factory-level operation. This also marks the first time in history that a Polish driver (Kubica) and a Chinese driver (Ye) have won the overall trophy at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The win at Le Mans with Ferrari is especially powerful for Kubica, as he had signed a contract to race for Ferrari in Formula 1 for the 2012 season, though a serious rallying crash in late 2011 prevented him from ever taking a start with the team. This win feels like redemption for the Pole.

You may recall that Cadillac secured the top spot in qualifying last week, but unfortunately did not play a major part in the race proceedings. Both top Jota-entered factory Cadillacs suffered on top speed when compared to the Porsche and Ferrari entries, which lost them a lot of speed at race pace behind traffic. By the close of the first lap both Cadillacs had fallen out of the top spots, and the other two Cadillacs entered by Whelen Engineering and Wayne Taylor Racing suffered engine failures.