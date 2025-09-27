Where Is Ken Miles' Son Now? The Story After Ford V Ferrari

Ken Miles was the favored driver of Carroll Shelby, who told the Los Angeles Times, "Ken was the greatest test driver in the world." Shelby himself was one of America's most storied racing drivers, and as a manufacturer he created the AC Cobra. The legendary Ken Miles was the short-tempered hero who put the Ford GT40 through its paces in its early years of development, as wonderfully portrayed by Christian Bale in the "Ford V Ferrari" film.

While the name Peter Miles isn't as widely celebrated that of Ken Miles, Peter is also an interesting character. He's Ken's son, and is seen throughout the film as a young boy. Toward the end of the film, Ken's tragic death is shown when testing a developmental GT — a crash Peter witnessed.

Peter didn't follow in his father's footsteps and become a racing driver, but fuel still runs through his veins. A fan of F1 and vintage motorsports, Peter was happy to help when it came to helping his father's story be told as accurately as possible in the highly acclaimed movie. He told 24h Le Mans, "I gave Christian Bale info about my dad from press clippings and magazine articles, and I showed him personal photos and shared audio recordings with him." While Peter hasn't enjoyed a racing career as high-profile as his father's, he has forged a career in the industry, working alongside off-road racers, car collectors, and even Shelby American, Carroll Shelby's car company.