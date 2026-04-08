The Very Few Circumstances When Spark Plugs Are Covered Under Warranty

Generally speaking, spark plugs are not going to be covered under warranty. However, there are a few instances in which they would be. If they are clearly already broken upon purchase, prior to having them fitted, or if they don't work even after being put in correctly, the plug manufacturer's warranty should cover this.

This doesn't necessarily apply exclusively to brand-new plugs. If they fail prior to their expected service interval, but have been correctly installed, then the owner can expect the warranty to still cover replacement. Additionally, these warranties will also usually cover issues with the plugs' materials or construction. In that case, if a spark plug fails on your new car, the claim would likely be made against the plug-manufacturer's warranty and not your car's warranty.

Possibly the only instance in which your standard vehicle's warranty would cover spark plugs under warranty is if they fail due to consequential damage. For example, if the vehicle has been running rich due to a failing injector and the spark plug is therefore fouled, the injector claim should also include the fitment of new spark plugs. It should be noted that most modifications will void your warranty, so if you've fitted uprated injectors, don't be surprised if the warranty provider for your fouled plugs rejects the claim.