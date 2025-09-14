These Common Mods Can Void Your Car's Warranty

For an enthusiast, a stock car is never enough; you get a new car, but you want more. More power, better handling, better exhaust note, better looks. Some mods look good, but they end up making your car slower. However, personalization comes at a cost. Modifying a car can cost you your car's warranty. One wrong step and your warranty is void. A warranty is a contract between you and the carmaker if any manufacturing defect is found in your car, you are entitled to a free replacement or repair of that affected part. The warranty generally covers most of the vehicle except for regular wear items such as brake pads or clutch plates, accidental damage, or not using the car as intended by the manufacturer, like on a racetrack. A warranty is also mostly limited to a certain time frame and specific miles. For example, your car could be covered under warrant for two years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes earlier.

It is easy to over-modify your car, but with that said, a manufacturer can not deny you your warranty claim for simply tinting your car windows, thanks to the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. Passed in 1975, the act states that a manufacturer can't arbitrarily deny your warranty claim simply because you modified your car. They have to prove that the modification was the cause of the failure.

This does not completely let you off the hook for modifying the car. You can land in hot warranty soup for ECU remapping your car, or lowering its springs, or even meddling with your car's electronics. Here are some common mods that can void your car's warranty and the reasons behind them.