What A Bad Starter Sounds Like (And Why They Fail)

There are few things more panic-inducing than turning your key or pushing your start button and hearing something that doesn't sound quite right. It could be clicking, grinding, or worst of all, nothing. If your car is making menacing sounds when you start the ignition, or isn't starting at all, you might be left wondering whether it's the battery, the alternator, or something deeper. A strong possibility is that your rough start could be caused by the starter itself.

If you could peek inside your car when you start it, you'd see a quick and complex reaction taking place. The starter is the small but mighty electric motor that gets things spinning. When you start your car, the battery sends electricity to the starter solenoid, which is a kind of switch that engages the starter motor. The motor then spins a small gear called the pinion, which meshes with the engine's flywheel. This connection turns over the engine, kicking off the combustion process. If any part of this chain reaction goes sideways — bad wiring, corroded terminals — you could be left with a car that doesn't crank.

Starters often fail at the worst possible time, like in the middle of afternoon rush hour during a heatwave. That's not coincidence. We'll teach you what conditions lead to a failing starter and how to decipher what it's trying to tell you with its weird sounds.