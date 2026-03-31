These Are The Best Deals On Used SUVs Right Now, According To KBB
You've probably heard a million times that a new vehicle loses about 10% of its value the moment you drive it off the lot. That's a pretty bleak assessment, but it leaves off an important corollary which happens to be way more fun to think about. And that's that a new vehicle also loses around 10 percent of its value when someone else drives it off the lot.
Now your cheapest uncle's favorite data point is no longer a killjoy cautionary tale, but rather the doorway to limitless possibilities. Some other sucker takes the hit on depreciation, and you get to revel in the benefits by scoring attractive offers on relatively new vehicles — with otherwise pricey SUVs being no exception. In fact, the good folks over at Kelley Blue Book have crunched the numbers and even provided a rundown of what the 10 best used SUV deals are right now.
Keep in mind, we're not talking about the best SUV deals in the dig-through-Facebook-Marketplace-and-hope-for-the-best sense. These are dealership offers for clean examples of recent model years, all certified pre-owned (which means you get a factory warranty) with attractive promotional interest rates — somewhere between 1.99% and 4.99%, depending on the manufacturer.
2024–2025 Mazda CX-90
At this point, the Mazda CX-90 feels like a bonafide luxury SUV. Its predecessor, the CX-9, aside from having exactly one-tenth the name badge cachet, didn't really insert itself in the alternative luxury conversation. The CX-90 pushes further upmarket, making a legitimate play for a place in the higher end of the segment and pulling it off quite remarkably. We can understand struggling with the idea of spending big bucks on a very fancy three-row Mazda, but you can imagine how an attractive finance offer on a very slightly used one might help the car proposition make some sense. Just keep in mind that there are a lot of moving parts with this one.
Mazda is incentivizing both the CX-90 and the CX-90 PHEV for 2024 and 2025 with 2.9% APR. It's your call on which model to get; just keep in mind that you'll be navigating options packages and power train options that would push these close to a brand-new price of $60,000. Mazda offers the CX-90 with 11 different trims, so there might be a wide spread in terms of value, features, and luxury. Still, if you're sitting on the fence over a pretty-darn-solid luxury SUV experience because of price woes, the right offer just might tip the scales at last.
2019–2026 Toyota RAV4
It turns out that, these days, Toyota wants dealers to push other models because it literally can't build RAV4s fast enough. It appears that one of the strategies supporting this has been special 4.75% APR financing offers on gold-certified CPO RAV4s going back to 2019. If you're a little rusty on your Toyota compact crossover history, that time period will give you all of the RAV4's fifth generation design, plus the current model year that brings in the sixth generation. And because of the present unavailability of brand-new models, Toyota's used vehicle incentives are exceptionally interesting right now.
Since we have an economy that can't make your mom's favorite Japanese crossover reasonably available at any price, perhaps it's time to look at the slightly-to-kinda used market, especially when you're talking about something made by a company with legendary reliability. You won't typically encounter people who are properly blown away by the RAV4, but you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who disagrees with its status as a very normal, solid, and competent SUV that won't let you down. Just don't pay a dealer markup on a new one.
2021–2026 Subaru Crosstrek
First of all, just hear us out. The Subaru Crosstrek makes sense once you drive it. And even though it might not be immediately obvious what the Crosstrek is trying to be, manufacturer incentives aren't just here to move units on some black sheep model to make room for more Foresters and Outbacks. In fact, early last year, the Crosstrek became the best-selling Subaru model in the United States and hasn't looked back.
To our eyes it, feels a bit more like a hatchbacky wagon than a proper SUV (Subaru calls it a compact crossover). But we're here right now because it's on KBB's cheap SUV list with 4.29% APR, so we'll just go with that. In any case, it has a reputation for not feeling particularly SUV-like in terms of handling, and drivers find it to be roomier on the inside than you might think. It's honestly a fairly compelling package for a certain kind of driver, so maybe it's time to do the math and consider getting a Crosstrek for yourself.
2020–2026 Lexus RX
Back in 1999, before there was even a clear consensus on "SUV" as a term, MotorTrend crowned its very first "Sport/Utility of the Year." It was the Lexus RX 300, which could arguably be called the original luxury crossover (as Lexus would). The brand is offering 4.99% financing for models going back to 2020, and it's worth noting that this coincides with the introduction of Android Auto and Apple Carplay. That's a solid upgrade to the infotainment experience, especially when you consider reviews that expressed how previous interfaces left a lot to be desired.
After more than two decades of iterating on the formula, Lexus has landed on an RX that's arguably boring, but not bad. If you're looking for a firmly competent luxury SUV experience with Lexus credibility and a comfy, well-heeled ride, maybe it's time for you to arrive at the RX party just a couple of decades late. The hybrid even topped Consumer Reports reliability rankings for two-row mid-sized luxury SUVs. That's a pretty specific category segment, but it's still pretty good.
2022–2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC
The Mercedes-Benz GLC isn't the kind of vehicle you buy after doing a ton of consumer research. Speaking purely objectively, it's not a great value for what it costs. Of course, its buyers probably aren't looking for the greatest value — they're probably just looking for a Mercedes-Benz. So if you're feeling the call of that dinner-plate-sized three-pointed star on the grille but can't quite stomach the finance math, it's possible that Mercedes-Benz has you covered.
Before you get any ideas, the Mercedes-AMG GLC43 is not included in the incentives we're talking about today. But if you're looking for a proper German luxury experience with all of the cushy interior trappings, the regular GLC has 3.99% APR for models from 2022-2024. Oh, and as the Mercedes-Benz GLC EV paves the way for every upcoming Mercedes, if the fully-electric EQB strikes your fancy, you can get even better 2.99% financing on that one.
2021–2025 Ford Bronco Sport
The Ford Bronco Sport is a normal SUV with a healthy imagination. As a scaled-down version of the full-sized Bronco, the Sport delivers some percentage of the style and capability for less money and in a form factor that's more suited for running around town. The 4.49% APR financing incentives from Ford include model years starting from 2021 to 2025, which actually takes you back to the model's initial launch, so any Bronco Sport (outside of a brand-new one) is in the mix.
All that said, Ford offers ten option packages across four trim levels for these things, so there's plenty to consider in terms of what you might find on your local lot. If you're just looking for a small, fun SUV with eye-catching styling that's essentially a cosplay of its larger sibling, that's certainly on the table. On the other end of the spectrum, the top-trim Badlands edition delivers fantastic off-road performance, complete with a trick 4X4 system and Ford's so-called G.O.A.T. Modes (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain). And of course, if neither of those extremes sound like you, there are choices abound in between.
2020–2026 Lincoln Aviator
The Lincoln Aviator was all-new for 2020, meaning that the entirety of the current generation is included in Lincoln's current 3.49% APR incentives. Lincoln's take on this tricky market segment seems to know what it's trying to be, apparently avoiding the temptation to position itself as sporty or performance-oriented the way you'd expect from something like a Porsche Cayenne. (Spoiler alert: The Porsche Cayenne is not on this list.)
Instead the Aviator picks a lane — one that's elegant, luxurious, and nice to look at — and pretty much stays in it. Ultimately, it's a perfectly credible pick in its segment. Deep down, it's still a Ford Explorer, but you'd be hard-pressed to know that as you climb inside of one. If this is a needle that you're willing to thread, now might be the time. As you consider your options, it's also worth keeping in mind that 2025 and 2026 models were updated with hands-free BlueCruise and overhauled infotainment.
2021–2024 BMW X5
A next-gen BMW X5 apparently has five different power train types, but an X5 is still an X5. And you can snag a 4.75% APR deal on a CPO one between '21 and '24. While we just talked about the Aviator, which was more about luxury than high-speed performance, the X5 reliably splits the difference between the two. It can manage to boast some great handling while still feeling high-end.
Like any modern X5, there's a whole range of engine and drivetrain options, including the sDrive40i, the xDrive40i, and the M50i with a twin-turbo V8 boasting 523 horsepower. Just keep in mind that there's about a $20,000 jump between the base model and that V8. Unless you're looking at these deals as a means to take the financial edge off of a high-powered premium luxury model, it's probably worth reconsidering whether you absolutely need to have the fastest X5 out there.
2020–2025 Nissan Rogue
Spring is in the air, birds are singing, and Nissan is once again yanking on the levers of financing offers in an effort to move units. To the brand's credit, not only is it coming to you with the lowest promotional interest rates on this list for CPO vehicles — 1.99% APR — but it's also doing it for Rogue model years spanning two vehicle generations, from 2020 to 2025. For value-oriented buyers wanting a smallish SUV that gets the job done but won't exactly turn a lot of heads, this could be the move.
Some reasons to go for the Rogue include how it's comfortable inside, has lots of cargo space, and is pretty fuel efficient. It's also underpowered and not very fun to drive. The points in its favor are exactly the sort of things that you want from a crossover like this, while the points against it are sources of pride and distinction when it comes to upmarket options. Honestly, though, none of that is really so important in this type of vehicle. It might very well be the least interesting option on this list, but a deal's a deal. And for many people, a gently-used Rogue at 1.99% might make all the sense in the world.
2021–2024 MINI Countryman
The incentivized 3.99% APR offers for the MINI Countryman kick in with its 2021 refresh and run through the 2024 model year. Just in case you haven't been paying attention to such things, it's worth pointing out that MINI as a manufacturer has moved beyond its longstanding reputation for poor reliability. It now stacks up as average, if not good, by plenty of third-party assessments. (If you're still skeptical, just keep in mind that we're still talking about CPO deals here, so you won't be without warranty protection).
Of course, if you're getting down into the weeds of research and general automotive prudence, maybe a MINI isn't the vehicle for you anyway. Buying a MINI means buying a vibe, and the Countryman is no exception. We're talking about a big version of a famously tiny car that, for many, is the epitome of cool. You're not going to find anything in the reviews or the specs of the Countryman providing any logical sense. It's kind of slow, the handling isn't great, the engine sounds are terrible, and it's pretty expensive. If those aspects are what you care about most, you should probably buy literally any of the above options before you buy a Countryman. If the Countryman speaks to you, though? If your heart did a little flutter when the picture up there scrolled into view? Now might be the time.