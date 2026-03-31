These Are The Best Deals On Used SUVs Right Now, According To KBB

You've probably heard a million times that a new vehicle loses about 10% of its value the moment you drive it off the lot. That's a pretty bleak assessment, but it leaves off an important corollary which happens to be way more fun to think about. And that's that a new vehicle also loses around 10 percent of its value when someone else drives it off the lot.

Now your cheapest uncle's favorite data point is no longer a killjoy cautionary tale, but rather the doorway to limitless possibilities. Some other sucker takes the hit on depreciation, and you get to revel in the benefits by scoring attractive offers on relatively new vehicles — with otherwise pricey SUVs being no exception. In fact, the good folks over at Kelley Blue Book have crunched the numbers and even provided a rundown of what the 10 best used SUV deals are right now.

Keep in mind, we're not talking about the best SUV deals in the dig-through-Facebook-Marketplace-and-hope-for-the-best sense. These are dealership offers for clean examples of recent model years, all certified pre-owned (which means you get a factory warranty) with attractive promotional interest rates — somewhere between 1.99% and 4.99%, depending on the manufacturer.