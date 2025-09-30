These Are The Most Reliable Mid-Size SUVs, According To Consumer Reports

Midsize SUVs are among the country's most popular family vehicles, offering a combination of features and "just right" dimensions for just about everyone. You've got your choice of two or three rows, two- or four-wheel drive, electrified and traditional powertrains, luxury or mainstream equipment levels, and more. Midsize SUVs can offer different levels of performance, too, so you can find one to fit your needs for towing, off-roading, commuting, or even some on-road excitement. Luckily, Consumer Reports (CR) has helped narrow things down a bit.

CR recently published its list of top midsize SUVs, and the results include vehicles that can answer all those demands. The priorities for the publication, however, were things like reliability, safety, driving experience, and fuel economy, all bundled up into a single overall score. We're going to focus on the first of those characteristics today, to help you shop for cars that will stay out of the shop, and provide some CR-powered comparisons, too. You can think of it as a counterpart to our look at which brands make the least reliable cars. The only catch is that, obviously, only vehicles actually tested by CR were eligible — which means that some freshly redesigned midsizers that haven't yet been evaluated, like the Honda Passport and Nissan Murano, weren't considered.