Amazon Autos Will Throw In A $1,250 Gift Card If You Buy A New Car Through Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's Amazon's Big Spring Sale right now, and while I'm not the biggest fan of the company from an ethical standpoint, even I can't say no to a good deal. Not only do these discounts and deals apply to thousands of household items and tech gadgets, but they actually apply to cars, as well. That's right, Amazon is slapping deals on new vehicles bought through its Amazon Autos service.

The online retail giant will give Prime members who complete a new vehicle transaction through Autos a $1,250 Amazon gift card. With how expensive the average new car is these days, every little bit helps. There is a bit of a catch, though. You've got to want a Hyundai, since those are the only new cars Autos currently sells. I mean, that's not such a bad thing as there are plenty of great Hyundais to choose from.

All a buyer has to do is begin the purchase of any new Hyundai on the Amazon Autos website, complete checkout, and submit the order by 10 p.m. on March 31. The buyer can then schedule a pickup appointment at a brick-and-mortar Hyundai dealer through Autos, because they'll have to physically go there to pick up the car. Within two weeks of picking up the car by April 3, the buyer will get an email from Amazon with the $1,250 giftcard to spend on whatever the hell it is they want to spend it on.