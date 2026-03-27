Amazon Autos Will Throw In A $1,250 Gift Card If You Buy A New Car Through Them
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It's Amazon's Big Spring Sale right now, and while I'm not the biggest fan of the company from an ethical standpoint, even I can't say no to a good deal. Not only do these discounts and deals apply to thousands of household items and tech gadgets, but they actually apply to cars, as well. That's right, Amazon is slapping deals on new vehicles bought through its Amazon Autos service.
The online retail giant will give Prime members who complete a new vehicle transaction through Autos a $1,250 Amazon gift card. With how expensive the average new car is these days, every little bit helps. There is a bit of a catch, though. You've got to want a Hyundai, since those are the only new cars Autos currently sells. I mean, that's not such a bad thing as there are plenty of great Hyundais to choose from.
All a buyer has to do is begin the purchase of any new Hyundai on the Amazon Autos website, complete checkout, and submit the order by 10 p.m. on March 31. The buyer can then schedule a pickup appointment at a brick-and-mortar Hyundai dealer through Autos, because they'll have to physically go there to pick up the car. Within two weeks of picking up the car by April 3, the buyer will get an email from Amazon with the $1,250 giftcard to spend on whatever the hell it is they want to spend it on.
The stipulations
Of course, there are a few caveats, though. The buyer has to be at least 18 years old and cannot work for Amazon Autos, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda or Subaru. And, of course, used car purchases aren't eligible for the incentive. That last one is a real shame, too.
Since Amazon Autos is only partnered with Hyundai dealers to sell new cars, there are far more used offerings available for purchase on the site. Well, they're not really on the site. Amazon Autos facilitates the sales with a convenient no-haggle pricing system, but it's pretty much just a middleman between the buyer and the dealer.
In any case, Amazon is now also partnered with Subaru, Kia, Mazda and Ford — but only for used vehicle sales. These aren't the only automakers selling used cars on the site, either, with dealers all over the country signing up. Maybe it'll add new cars from those brands in the future. I'm sure that's the goal, but it's not going to happen before the Big Spring Sale is over. If you're feeling really brave and aren't interested in the $1,250 Amazon gift card, you can check out Amazon Autos' selection of used Hertz ex-rental cars. I'm not here to tell anyone how to spend their money, but perhaps a different way would be best.
Still, if you're in the market for a new Hyundai and are looking for a bit of a deal while also avoiding the dreaded Hyundai dealer experience, this might not be a bad place to turn.