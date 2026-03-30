The Difference Between California-Produced Gas And The Other 49 States

They're always a topic of conversation, but right now, gas prices are even more top-of-mind for American car owners. As of this writing, the Strait of Hormuz is essentially closed, which is a major shipping lane for black gold's transportation. This has spiked fuel prices in a big way and even led to shortages in other countries.

Here in the USA, it's commonplace (and old hat) for people to start pointing their fingers at California when gas prices are in the spotlight, as the Golden State has the highest gas prices in the country. The Facebook comments truly come alive when photos and videos pop up of random rogue stations around Los Angeles sell it for over $8 per gallon.

It must be said, however, that California gas prices have been noticeably higher than those of every other member of the contiguous 48 for several decades. This is not only due to geography, but also the state's special, more environmentally friendly fuel formula, as well as the added taxes on top of the standard gasoline prices. Let's dig into that formula and the difference between California-produced gas and gas produced in the other 49 states. Additionally, what legislation has been passed in recent years to maintain a higher standard of environmental friendliness, yet (hopefully) bring costs down.