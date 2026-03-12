The power of choice is a cornerstone of the automotive industry. There's a myriad of different segments, brands, and models to choose from. Then, when that vehicle choice is made, the same goes for all of the products available to keep it driving down the road. This even translates to the fuel that powers the engine, and E85 flex fuel is worth considering if its appeal piques your interest and your vehicle can run on it.

In terms of benefits, E85 is often cheaper than conventional gasoline — regardless of octane rating — and chains like Sheetz often offer reduced prices on E85. Additionally, it is produced domestically and is known to burn cleaner while offering significant performance advantages.

There are also some downsides to E85, including how it affects fuel economy and the effects it can have on a vehicle's fueling system. Plus, it's not readily available in all corners of the United States, not all vehicles can use it, and it may not be as clean as it's marketed to be. It's complicated, so let's discuss many of the pros and cons of switching to E85 flex fuel.