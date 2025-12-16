These US States Saw The Biggest Gas Price Increases In 2025

Very few things get cheaper as time goes on, which often leaves us feeling poorer and poorer, even if we get a bump up in wages every now and again. Gas prices, for instance, went pretty wild as the U.S. bounced back from COVID in mid-2022, and while prices have dropped since then, recent data suggests that the price is trending upward again, in certain areas at least.

Where you live can have a huge impact on how much you feel these changes, and that's just within the U.S., which is far from one of the cheapest countries for gas in the world. Not only are some states much more expensive than others, but some have seen much bigger price increases in the last 12 months than others, too. The hardest-hit state is Oregon, where prices have swelled by 7.64% in the last year — an increase that has seen the price for a gallon of regular gas jump from $3.55 to $3.82.

Two other states have seen increases north of 5% year-on-year, while one state now sees regular selling for north of $4.50 a gallon. Here we'll explore the states that have drawn the shortest straws and the cheapest places to buy gas in the U.S., before exploring why prices fluctuate so much the nation over.