Don't Worry, They're Just Running Out Of Petrol In Australia

Everything's fine in Australia. Hundreds of gas stations being out of diesel or at least one grade of petrol, according to The Guardian, is perfectly normal. At least, it will be quite soon, even if the war in Iran ended immediately.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen reported specific numbers to Parliament as of Monday, March 23. ABC reports that in New South Wales, 164 stations were out of diesel, and 289 stations had run out of at least one grade of gas. That's a little more than 12% of the 2,400 stations in the state. Victoria had 162 stations out of 1,600 where at least one grade of fuel had run out. In Queensland, 55 stations had no diesel and 35 were out of at least one type of gas, as well as 46 out of 700 stations in South Australia and six out of 770 stations in Western Australia. Tasmania had one station out of diesel and six out of at least one type of gas.

Additionally, Bowen said that while no scheduled tanker shipments have yet failed to arrive in Australia, six that were scheduled for April have been cancelled. These are likely the direct result of Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, where 20 percent of the world's oil supply normally flows through. These deliveries head mainly to South Asia and Australia, which are becoming the first places to feel the direct effects of the strait's closure. Australia has arranged alternative sources for some of these canceled deliveries, but not all.