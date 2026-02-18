What Causes Gas Prices To Be So Different Around The Country?

Crude oil is the raw input of gasoline in the same way milk is the raw input for cheese. This means that crude oil is the most important factor when it comes to price. If the costs of crude oil go up, fuel is likely to follow. Since oil is greatly susceptible to geopolitics and global events, its volatility and supply are often reflected in the price you pay at your local pump. According to the EIA (2023 EIA chart), about 52.6% of the average retail gasoline price in the U.S. is attributable to the cost of crude oil.

Geographically speaking, not every region has the same access to crude oil. Areas such as the Gulf Coast are situated near large crude oil fields. This means that it is effectively easier to supply crude oil – and cheaper. If we take a look at the AAA gas price map, you can immediately see how Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas (all Gulf Coast states or states near the Gulf Coast region) have the cheapest gasoline in the country.

In our 2025 Thanksgiving nation-wide gas price comparison, these were also some the states with the cheapest gas prices. It's a roughly similar story when you order Uber Eats – you are more likely to pay less if you live near the restaurant. Moreover, if you live near crude-oil-rich areas, there is more crude oil to go around, meaning that it is less susceptible to disruptions and other factors that can spike local fuel costs.