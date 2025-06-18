Used C8 Corvettes Are Still $55,000 Cars Because Chevrolet Made Them Too Good, I Guess

When Chevrolet first revealed the C8 Corvette in 2019, it was a revelation. It offered a 495-horsepower V8 wedged behind the driver, making it the first mid-engine Corvette if you aren't one of those, "Well, actually, it's technically been mid-engine for a while," nerds. Even better, for a short time, it also carried a sub-$60,000 base price, making it far more affordable than a lot of people expected. These days it starts at a little over $70,000, which still isn't bad at all, and you can probably pick up a high-mileage used version for like half that (or maybe less), right? Wrong.

As it turns out, when you offer a mid-engine sports car with a near-500-hp V8 for far less than any of the alternatives to start with, used versions hold their value way too well. That's also a direct attack on those of us who depend on massive depreciation to make otherwise-unaffordable performance cars attainable for us. Of course, plenty of those same people will loudly insist they would never buy a C8 because they can't get it with a manual transmission, but come on. Don't pretend you don't still wish you could get a cheap C8. That's how you help justify the (most likely absurd) cost of a manual swap.

Before Covid hit during Trump's first term, it was pretty common for five-year-old used cars to only be worth about a third of their original price, while more desirable cars might retain as much as half their value. And yet, if you want a used C8 with a clean title, $55,000 or so is about as cheap as it gets for now.