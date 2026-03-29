Costco Is Preparing To Open Its First Standalone Gas Station

In case you've been living under a rock for the past few weeks, gas prices are currently skyrocketing. If you've somehow managed to avoid either the news or the pain at the pump, I deeply envy you, as will most Californians, since we're the state with the highest gas prices in the country. At least a little bit of good news is coming to Southern California by this summer, when Costco will open its very first standalone gas station in the city of Mission Viejo in Orange County. It's still reserved for Costco members only, though, so you'll still need a membership if you wish to imbibe in Kirkland's finest.

According to the Orange County Register, it will be Costco's largest gas station, and the chain's first fuel-only location without even a convenience store. It will be built at the Mission Viejo Freeway Center at 25732 El Paseo, located just off the 5 freeway, and ABC 7 reports that it will be over 17,000 square feet and have 40 fueling stations. The creation of this gas station required the demolishing of a shuttered Bed, Bath & Beyond store, but I think locals will be more excited about cheap gas than beds, baths and beyonds.