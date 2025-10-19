We have to separate the chemical "octane" from a fuel's "octane rating" since they can be two different things. Think about it this way. If you learned your shapes in kindergarten, you should easily recall this rule: All squares are rectangles, but not all rectangles are squares. Now let's apply this maxim to the chemistry of gasoline: All octane compounds raise octane ratings, but not all compounds that raise octane ratings are actually made from octane.

Case in point, both ferrocene and ethanol will increase the rating, but won't show up to any octane family reunions. Lead will do the job, too, but comes with a few downsides, such as behavioral, learning, growth, reproductive, cognitive, hearing, memory, muscle, and joint problems.

And here's why we care about octane. Most cars subsist on a "regular" 87-octane diet, but high compression or forced induction (turbocharging or supercharging) engines need octane ratings nearer triple digits. Lofty pressures and heat inside these tightly squeezed combustion chambers ignite low-octane fuel unevenly, resulting in detonation (bad for you, great for a mechanic funding his kids' college).

So when you pull your Bugatti Chiron (or other high-performance or luxury car) into a Costco gas station, stick with 93 octane to provoke every one of the car's 1,479 horses into action. Also, smile for pictures since Bugatti sightings at Costco stations are probably rare. But should you refuel your quad-turbo W16 warp drive with 91 octane, the engine will limit itself to a paltry 1,200 horsepower to avoid harmful detonation.

Now, Costco's Frequently Asked Questions page states that its fuel ratings are "typically 87 octane for Regular and 91 octane for Premium Gasoline." The word "typically" is a problem for you Chiron owners because you'll have to research which extra-long-hose Costco gas stations can unleash all 1,479 ponies.