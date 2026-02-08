The One Way Non-Members Can Still Get Gas At Costco
Costco's fuel stations are built around a simple premise: access is reserved for members. However, with the help of a Costco Shop Card, you won't need anything more. Anyone paying with a Costco Shop Card is allowed to purchase fuel even without a membership. Granted, you can't get these cards in the first place if you aren't a member, but anyone can use it at their leisure once it's in their hands (if it isn't stolen, at least). The card will let you use Costco's services as though you were a member, and that includes the company's gas stations.
This policy is clearly stated in Costco's own Shop Card FAQs, where the company clearly states who can buy the Shop Card and who can use it. For all non-members, as long as the card has a balance in it, you can go and redeem it at any Costco gas station just like any other member. This is the only way a non-member can take advantage of Costco's fuel discount without needing to tag along with someone or signing up for the annual membership.
Why the Shop Card works, and what it does not change
The Shop Card works as a prepaid gift card that temporarily bypasses the need for a membership scan. However, you can only buy and reload the card if you are a member. As a result, managing the Shop Card online isn't possible without the help of someone who's already a member. After getting that help, though, you're good to use the card without much more trouble.
The amount in the card can be spent at any Costco store and can be used multiple times. In other words, you can just go forward to a Costco-branded gas station and use the card like any other payment method. Even if your fuel purchase might exceed the amount in the card, Costco allows the stations to accept the difference with any other payment method. There's one exception, though: cash payments are not allowed regardless of membership status.
Once you've made your payment, you can proceed to fill up your tank using those extra long hoses (which most gas stations apart from Costco don't have, by the way). It should be noted that the Shop Card grants access, not special treatment. The fuel and process remain exactly the same as they are for members.
When this approach makes sense, and when it doesn't
Using a Shop Card to buy gas works best for drivers who want occasional access to Costco fuel without committing to a membership. It's a practical choice if a friend is already a member and doesn't mind purchasing or reloading a card from time to time. For infrequent fill-ups, this avoids the need to pay an annual fee while still letting you capture per-gallon savings.
The limitations become clear with regular use, though. Relying on someone else to reload a card can quickly become inconvenient, especially if you plan to fuel up weekly. That's where the math starts to favor membership. Even modest per-gallon savings add up over a year, and in many cases, they can exceed the cost of a basic annual membership on gas alone.
There's also the broader picture. A membership unlocks more than fuel, from in-store shopping to travel services. And Costco also provides a generous satisfaction guarantee that includes refundable memberships, which can even get you cheaper gas abroad.