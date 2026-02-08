The One Way Non-Members Can Still Get Gas At Costco

Costco's fuel stations are built around a simple premise: access is reserved for members. However, with the help of a Costco Shop Card, you won't need anything more. Anyone paying with a Costco Shop Card is allowed to purchase fuel even without a membership. Granted, you can't get these cards in the first place if you aren't a member, but anyone can use it at their leisure once it's in their hands (if it isn't stolen, at least). The card will let you use Costco's services as though you were a member, and that includes the company's gas stations.

This policy is clearly stated in Costco's own Shop Card FAQs, where the company clearly states who can buy the Shop Card and who can use it. For all non-members, as long as the card has a balance in it, you can go and redeem it at any Costco gas station just like any other member. This is the only way a non-member can take advantage of Costco's fuel discount without needing to tag along with someone or signing up for the annual membership.