The Cheapest And Most Expensive States To Buy Gas In America

The primary reason for the difference in gas pricing between states is the taxes levied on them. These include local and sales taxes, and simply put, some states levy higher taxes on gas than others. On average, gasoline prices comprise 17% of taxes. In fact, we pay less taxes on diesel, at 16%. That's just a fraction of the price levied above crude oil. When you factor in the regular gasoline price, crude oil comprises 52% of the total cost you pay for. The pricing includes the cost of refining (16%) and distribution and marketing (15%). In the case of diesel, while crude oil constitutes just 44% of the total cost, you end up paying more for refining (22%) and distribution and marketing (19%).

The reason why distribution makes up a large chunk of gas prices is its dependence on many factors. One is the distance from where the fuel is sourced, like a refinery, to its final destination, a.k.a. the gas station. The fuel can either be transported by pipeline, by road, or by rail. Then there is the geographical location, or how difficult it is to transport fuel. These factors affect the distribution cost. Then there is demand and supply. Fewer gas stations in the region lead to higher demand, ergo higher prices. Also, disruptions in supply lines, like a pipeline breach or a refinery shutdown due to a hurricane, can lead to a temporary hike in gas prices.

Some states have environmental programs that mandate reformulated gasoline. This gas contains additives that help reduce air pollutants caused by evaporating or even burning gasoline. Obviously, these additives add cost. Other environmental programs have tighter guidelines with regard to transporting and storing fuel.