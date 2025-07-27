Is Costco's Gas Discount Worth The Membership? Here's The Math That Matters

For many of us, the gas station sign is a weekly gut punch — a number that dictates moods and budgets. In a time of wallet-draining fill-ups, the Costco gas station stands as a beacon of hope, a shimmering oasis of unleaded that's consistently, noticeably cheaper. But this magical fountain of fuel is locked behind a gate, and the key costs $65 a year.

So, what's the verdict? Is ponying up for a Costco membership just to save at the pump a savvy financial move, or are you merely subsidizing someone else's 50-gallon drum of mayonnaise? The short answer is: It depends, but for a surprising number of drivers, the math may absolutely work out.

By the way, Costco isn't really in the business of selling gas; it's in the business of selling memberships. The cheap gas, like the $1.50 hot dog, is a strategic loss leader designed for one purpose: to get you in the door. The company barely makes a profit on its fuel, using the low prices as a tangible, recurring reminder of the value of that membership card. They can also shove gas prices in drivers' faces — fuel signs with prices lower than at the Shell down the road.

Maybe the money you save on gas will make you feel fiscally responsible enough to walk inside and drop $200 on a giant inflatable flamingo and enough bar soap for a decade. Whether you fall for that part is up to you, but let's break down the numbers and analyze whether a Costco membership pays off for gas savings alone.