Cheaper Than A Porsche: 8 Affordable Sports Cars That Deliver Track-Level Thrills

Sports cars are among the most beloved and vaunted segments in the automotive world. Yes, they are fast, but true track-level performance doesn't come without balance and refinement. Then there is style and the amazing drive feel, which are arguably equally as important. A sports car with jolts to its stride has already surrendered a core virtue.

The German-made Porsche embodies the best of this breed. However, the average price of a Porsche is around the $100,000 mark. Thus, interested cash-strapped folks are naturally inclined to look for cheaper but no less powerful alternatives.

And in the inexpensive used sports car market, you'll find Honda hatchbacks, muscle cars and pony cars, among others. Don't get the wrong message here: These aren't necessarily the perfect substitute for Porsche-level performance — although some actually are — but they aren't consolation prices either. What they offer is modest or something close to track-level performance for half the price — some even best Porsches in certain metrics.