Cheaper Than A Porsche: 8 Affordable Sports Cars That Deliver Track-Level Thrills
Sports cars are among the most beloved and vaunted segments in the automotive world. Yes, they are fast, but true track-level performance doesn't come without balance and refinement. Then there is style and the amazing drive feel, which are arguably equally as important. A sports car with jolts to its stride has already surrendered a core virtue.
The German-made Porsche embodies the best of this breed. However, the average price of a Porsche is around the $100,000 mark. Thus, interested cash-strapped folks are naturally inclined to look for cheaper but no less powerful alternatives.
And in the inexpensive used sports car market, you'll find Honda hatchbacks, muscle cars and pony cars, among others. Don't get the wrong message here: These aren't necessarily the perfect substitute for Porsche-level performance — although some actually are — but they aren't consolation prices either. What they offer is modest or something close to track-level performance for half the price — some even best Porsches in certain metrics.
2016 Scion FR-S
The Scion FR-S (the abbreviated suffix referencing its front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout and sports designation) is proof that there is more to sports cars than mere horsepower and speed.
Producing only 200 horsepower from a high-revving (7,400 rpm) 2.0-liter flat-four boxer (an impressive 100 horsepower per liter), the 2016 FR-S posts a 0–to-60 mph time of 7.1 seconds and a top speed of 130 mph. Those numbers won't really threaten a Porsche-level performance machine. But this two-door, four-seat coupe, jointly developed by Toyota and Subaru, still has enough power to be fun without leaving the driver too out of touch with the controls. Put differently, everything about the Scion FR-S can be summed up in four words: beginner-friendly and balanced.
Allied to a six-speed manual or an optional six-speed automatic transmission, 151 pound-feet of engine torque, not-so-grippy Bridgestone Turanza EL400-02 all-season tires, and responsive brakes, the FR-S is mechanically satisfying to drive. It's surprisingly fuel efficient, too, offering 34 mpg with the automatic and 30 mpg with the manual.
Perhaps more appealing is its pocket-friendliness. With a used market range of roughly $11,000 to $20,000 (often toward the lower end) many teenagers and young adults looking for an affordable track-level experience may fall in love with the FR-S.
C5 Corvette
Produced from 1997 to 2004, the C5 represented a major and exciting change for the Corvette lineup that would endure for decades. And it was evident right from the sleek composite steel bodywork, which allowed for a drag coefficient of 0.29. In other words, this permitted acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds and 0 to 100 mph in 11.4 seconds.
Power on the fifth-generation Corvette is channeled from a 5.7-liter LS1 V8, pushing 345 horsepower at 5,600 rpm — the higher-revving LS6 (found in the Z06) pushed output to 385 horsepower at 6,000 rpm — and paired to a tail-mounted T56 six-speed manual. You can also get a four-speed auto with the Hydra-Matic 4L60-E, although don't be surprised to see the automatic shift from third to fourth at extremely high speeds. Be watchful of steep driveways and bumps, though, as the C5 scrapes too low for comfort. For a stock car, the C5 is pretty light on the pocket. You can get one for around $24,000, and sometimes even less.
2018 Ford Mustang GT
Armed with an upgraded Coyote 5.0-liter V8 that spits 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque (up from the 435 and 400 of the previous model), the 2018 Ford Mustang GT remains a properly quick modern pony car. The improvements go beyond the headline numbers. Thanks to a new dual-fuel, high-pressure direct-injection system, the V8 now revs 500 rpm higher, raising the redline to 7,500 rpm.
Ford also introduced a new 10-speed automatic transmission to replace the six-speed, which sounds like a major step forward — and it is, at least on paper. Courtesy of that 10-speed automatic transmission, torque flows during shifts in "Drag Strip" mode, which cancels the usual drop in acceleration between gears. Translating to speed terms, it means that the Mustang GT races from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds (speeds a Porsche 911 Carrera won't reach), as opposed to the 4.4 seconds of the six-speed manual.
But don't be entirely fooled. It may be quick and spit an enjoyable V8 soundtrack, but the 10-speed can be frustrating in practice and feel "overmanaged" for a high-revving machine. In today's used-car market, the 2018 Ford Mustang GT typically trades in the $30,000-plus range, which is more than affordable for what the car offers.
2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club
Even without what's under the hood, the MX-5 Miata Club's sleek bodywork is enough to win anyone over. Light (it weighs only 2,341 pounds), tight (a small trunk and just-enough-to-fit cabin), and nimble, few Mazdas could be more sporty than this soft-top two-seat coupe. And that's not even referencing the other premium touches: the 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, wrapped by 205/45/17 Bridgestone high-performance tires, and the new Zircon Sand exterior paint.
The 2023 model boasts a Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter four-cylinder powerplant, which translates to 181 horsepower at 7,000 rpm. Rear wheels receive this power via a six-speed manual transmission, and the car moves from 0 to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds.
The modest torque of 151 pound-feet has no business having an especially strong midrange pull. Thankfully, real-world driving doesn't always concur with on-paper specs. If you can forgive the noise, the 2023 MX-5 Miata Club is a comfortable ride. Plus, it's affordable, with used prices averaging around $27,000.
2016 Chevrolet Camaro SS
General Motors' engineers were apparently not satisfied with anything less than peak mass efficiency when they worked magic on the 2016 Chevy Camaro. For that model year, they shaved more than 200 pounds, resulting in a dramatically leaner, sharper sixth-generation Camaro SS.
Transmission options include a six-speed manual or a Hydra-Matic 8L45 paddle-shift eight-speed automatic transmission, tied to either a newly-introduced 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four (with 275 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque), 3.6-liter V6 (335 horsepower and 284 pound-feet of torque), or a Corvette Stingray-borrowed 6.2-liter V8 (with 455 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque).
About that V8 — yes, it still employs "old-school" overhead valves. But it's powerful enough to launch the car from a stop to 60 mph in under 5 seconds. For reference, the 2018 Ford Mustang GT, equipped with more modern overhead camshafts, registers a 0-to-60 time in 3.9 seconds.
There is also the new suspension setup for better handling and stability via the double-pivot multi-link MacPherson strut suspension up front and five-link independent rear. Add to that Camaro's ever-reliable Magnetic Ride Control, and the result is a driving experience that never gets old. Internal design is a different story. There are blind spots from within, the cabin feels tight, and the awkwardly angled infotainment screen makes this car a step backward ergonomically. However, it's easy to keep up with all of these and the SS's many bright spots when used market prices range from $24,000 to $38,000.
Honda S2000 AP2
Honda S2000s are no longer cheap. Only the below-$40,000 AP1 and AP2 fit that description in today's market. The U.S.-only limited edition CR (Club Racer) commands a much higher average price of $74,000.
The AP2, in particular, carried a revised F22C1 naturally aspirated inline-four, enlarged to 2.2-liters from the AP1's 2.0-liter F20C. The change was made to soothe the American market's preference for stronger midrange pull over sky-high revving theatrics. Although it trailed the 9000-rpm redline of the AP1 by 800 rpm, this sacrifice was offset by the bumped-up torque.
The original AP1 was released for the 2000 model year, and the sequel AP2 ran from 2004 to 2009. Both came with a six-speed manual transmission and 240 horsepower. The AP2 could reach 60 mph in 5.9 secs with a top speed of 149 mph.
Aside from the high-revving engine, one of the biggest sells of the S2000 has to do with structure, considering its light weight of 2,835 pounds. Despite its featherweight construction, rigidity was never in question, thanks to Honda's robust X-bone chassis design.
2015 BMW Z4
The BMW roadster line may be the closest thing in this list to a Porsche purely in terms of style and class. There's a reason it's so often compared to the Porsche Boxster S, one of Porsche's cheaper models.
For 2015, the Z4 offers the sDrive28i with an N20 2.0-liter turbocharged straight-four (mated to either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic) and the sDrive35i with a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six (mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic). The sDrive28i's 240 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque and the sDrive35i's 300 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque are already impressive figures — especially in the former, where the higher torque-to-horsepower ratio delivers stronger acceleration. But if you want something more powerful, there's the 335 horsepower of the sDrive35iS' twin-turbo six. This can hit 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, compared to 5.6 seconds for the 28i.
A used BMW Z4 model sits comfortably in the $20,000 range, less than half of what you'll pay for the Boxster S, which averages around $50,000.
2020 Honda Civic Type R
A hatchback sedan doesn't sound too sports-like, performance or aesthetics-wise. But the 2020 Honda Civic Type R is anything but ordinary. You'd hardly find a hatchback that can hit 60 mph under 5 seconds (4.9), top out at 169 mph, and stop from 70 mph in just 148 feet. The 2020 model offers few substantial changes from its predecessor besides the suspension, brake rotors, and a 13% balloon in grill size.
Under the hood is an exclusive turbocharged four-cylinder churning out 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Speaking of torque, that 295 in the Type R provides a strong midrange pull starting around 2,500 rpm, but it becomes genuinely exciting after 3,500.
A precise six-speed manual transmission is the only gearbox offered, channeling power through a front strut and rear multilink suspension setup that delivers exceptional grip and balance. Used prices for the Civic R average at $34,000, not far off its $37,950 MSRP, but no less a steal compared to what would have otherwise been splashed on a Porsche.