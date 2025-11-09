How Reliable Are 6th Gen Camaros? Here's What JD Power Says

Production of the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro ended after the 2024 model year, and at this stage, the nameplate's future is still up in the air. Yes, there was a GM trademark filing for the Camaro name in Cambodia in September, but that's still a long way from the return of Chevy's famed muscle car. And even if the name does return, it could get the Mustang Mach-E treatment and end up as some kind of all-electric SUV.

But there's good news for Camaro traditionalists. That final Camaro generation has some pretty impressive reliability results from J.D. Power, which could mean a better chance of it remaining on the road until we see if/when/how a seventh-generation Camaro might arrive. Just be aware that Power's well-known Vehicle Dependability Study only tells part of the story. The sixth-gen Camaro didn't become eligible for honors until 2019 because the study evaluates vehicles after three years on the road, but it went on to top its class in 2021 and finish second in 2022.

The muscle-car segment seemed to fall off of the study entirely after that. However, the Power team did continue to analyze the Camaro's dependability for its remaining years on the road. And for that last generation, the results were great.