These Are Best Reliable Used Sports Cars For Under $25,000, According To Consumer Reports

Sports cars may be awesome, but they do have a few downsides. After all, they don't exactly offer room for five friends to join you like the second-coolest type of vehicle — the minivan — does. They can also be unreliable and cost a lot of money to keep on the road. Plus, they're typically just more expensive to buy in general. If you don't have $100,000 to spend on a sports car or the patience to put up with something unreliable, that doesn't mean you're out of options. In fact, our friends at Consumer Reports recently put together a list of sports cars that you should be able to find for $25,000 or less that are also reliable.

That isn't quite free, but it sure is a whole lot less than the base price of a new Porsche 911. Especially with used cars, prices also vary depending on where you live and what's available at the time, so it's possible you'll end up paying a little more if you aren't willing to travel, but at the very least, it's a good general guide. Sadly, the list isn't as long as we would like, but let's see what made the cut.